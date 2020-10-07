Eris McKenzie Wannamaker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Eris McKenzie Wannamaker, 96, of Orangeburg, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Oct. 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Mrs. Wannamaker was born in Richland County to the late Trelion McKenzie and Almyrta McElveen McKenzie Caulder, She graduated from Furman High School in Furman and received her RN degree from Tri-County Hospital School of Nursing in Orangeburg in 1944. It was here that she met her husband, the late Drayton T. (Tally) Wannamaker Jr. They married in 1944 and spent 67 years building a life together. During that time, she worked as a RN, then later with her husband in the family business, D.T. Wannamaker Battery Co. Mrs. Wannamaker was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Orangeburg since 1944 and was a member of the Couples Sunday School Class.