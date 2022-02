AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Ericker Robinson, 81, passed away Feb. 11, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at Blackville Community Center, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

