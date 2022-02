AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Ms. Ericker G. Robinson, 81, of 3956 Scott St., formerly of Blackville, passed away Feb. 21. 2022, at University Hospital, Augusta.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Eunice Brown, 116 Hillcrest St., Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash' s Funeral Home.