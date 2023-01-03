Ericka Pee -- Santee

SANTEE — Funeral services for Ms. Ericka Pee, 33, of Santee, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery, Elloree. The Rev. Dr. Edward Prince is officiating.

Ms. Pee passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 12 to 6 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

