ORANGEBURG -- Ericka Elaine Jones, 43, of Orangeburg, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing at the funeral home will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at New Covenant UM Church, 750 Moss St., Bowman. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 843-563-4332.

