ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Erica Wannamaker Washington of 497 Fox Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jerome N. Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg.

Ms. Wannamaker Washington transitioned on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence, 497 Fox Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

