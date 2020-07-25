Erica Shayvon McKune -- Holly Hill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Ms. Erica Shayvon McKune, 17, of 162 Louie Court, Holly Hill will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday July 26, 2020, with the Rev. Francis Rivers officiating.

There will be viewing at the graveside from 10 to 11 a.m., with social distancing and masks being required.

Drive -thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at 172 Louie Court, Holly Hill and the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during your visits.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Erica McKune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.