Erica McKune -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Ms. Erica McKune, 17, of 162 Louie Court, Holly Hill, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at 172 Louie Court, Holly Hill, and the funeral home. Please use COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

