Erica McKune -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Erica McKune -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- Ms. Erica McKune, 17, of 162 Louie Court, Holly Hill, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at 172 Louie Court, Holly Hill, and the funeral home. Please use COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Erica McKune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News