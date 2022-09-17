Eric Van Hartwell -- Pelion

PELION -- Eric Van Hartwell, 70, of 562 Tindal Road, Pelion, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 13, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Flora Branch Baptist Church, North.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel in Swansea.

The family will receive friends at the residence. Please adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions when visiting and attending the services.

