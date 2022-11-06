 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eric Scott Radewitz -- Holly Hill

Eric Scott Radewitz

HOLLY HILL -- Eric Scott Radewitz passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 46. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Eryn Radewitz (Batza); his daughters, Lizzy, Alivia and Payton Radewitz; his father, John Radewitz; his mother and stepfather, Kathy and William Houghtaling; a sister, Bonnie Radewitz (Chris Sigwart); brothers, Martin (Monica) and Tracy (Elise) Radewitz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Southerlyn Farms, 4872 Bass Drive, in Holly Hill. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.

