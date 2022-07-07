 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enought Hay -- Blackville

Enought Hay

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Enought Hay, 68, of 225 Pebble Lane, Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Blackville Cemetery, Blackville.

He passed Thursday, June 30, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the funeral home.

The family will receive visitors at the residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

