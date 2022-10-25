Enos Priester Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Enos Priester Jr., 83, formerly of Fairfax, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Miller Swamp Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Fairfax. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

The Rev. Priester will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

The Rev. Priester passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his son, the Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester, 142 Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg, from 3 to 7 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

