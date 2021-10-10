Enoch Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. Enoch Jenkins, 91, of Orangeburg will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield.

Mr. Jenkins passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at

W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving any visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.