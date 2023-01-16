Engle Clint Ryan Jr. -- Providence

PROVIDENCE -- Engle Clint Ryan Jr., 70, of the Providence Community, widower of Bonnie Ryan, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, Elloree, with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. Pastor Rick Atkinson will be officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Bryant Funeral Home, St George, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Phillips, Trey Mcgriff, Larry Shuler, Chris "Unkie" Varner, Gary "Possum" Bradham, Darrell "DW" Washington.

Clint was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Walterboro, son of the late Engle and Nancy Ryan. He was a diesel mechanic for Santee Carrier and was employed by Southern Tank as their shop foreman and later became the parts manager. He was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Elloree. Clint was a founding and life long member of Providence Fire Department. He enjoyed motor cross, Clemson football, the western channel and NHRA races.

Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany (Dougie) Shuler, granddaughter, Hanna all of Providence; his sister, Nancy Smith of Elloree; sister-in-law, Deborah Russell of Santee; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, parents, and a brother, Jimmy Ryan.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to his caregiver, Rachel Bryant, and also the nurses with Amedysis Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Clint to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, PO Box 366, Elloree, SC 29047 or to any Farmers & Merchants Bank location towards medical expenses for Rock Riser, with checks payable to Gregg Riser.