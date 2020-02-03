{{featured_button_text}}
Emyers Davis

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr Emyers Davis, 66, of 2657 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment to follow in Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Daniel Latimer is officiating.

Mr. Davis passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from noon to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence, 2657 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

