Emory Nolon Chestnut -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Emory Nolon Chestnut, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Samuel Leonard will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, with full military honors.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service and at other times at the home of Michael and Stephanie Chestnut, 318 Kendall Road, Neeses.

Mr. Chestnut was born on Sept. 2, 1941, in Lumberton, N.C., the son of the late Nolan Lee Chestnut and the late Olzie Goodwin Chestnut. He served his country in the United States Navy, retiring after more than 22 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 4.

Survivors include his wife, Margie E. Chestnut of the home; son, Michael (Stephanie) Chestnut of Neeses; daughter, Robin (Richard) England of Prosperity; grandson, Seth Chestnut; brothers, Roy (Marcie) Chestnutt of Florida, Gene (Naomi) Chestnutt of Texas; sister, Margie Lee of North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3108 Clark St., Columbia, SC 29201.

