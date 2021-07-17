Emory L. Reeves -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Emory L. Reeves, 91, of Reevesville, husband of Ernestine “Teeny” Reeves, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Reevesville Baptist Church, with the Rev. Aaron Hawk, the Rev. Clyde Self and the Rev. Chip Reeves officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at a later time.
Emory was born on Sept. 19, 1929, in Dorange, a son of the late Bryant James and Minnie Berry Reeves. He was a graduate of St. George High School and North Greenville University and attended Charleston Southern University. He was the owner of the Bowman IGA grocery store, an insurance salesman with Independent Life and retired from the S.C. Army National Guard. He was a member of Reevesville Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He was predeceased by a sister, Happy Bell.
Surviving are his wife, Ernestine “Teeny” Reeves of Reevesville; children, Bess Reeves of Kingsland, Ga., Jayne (Clyde) Self of Flowery Branch, Ga., Emory Luther “Chip” (Trisha) Reeves of Miledgeville, Ga., Price Johnston (Jennifer) Reeves of Columbia and Ryan Reeves of Reevesville; grandchildren, Harley Blake, Devlyn Blake, JayeAnna Self, Elyza Self, Clyde Emory Self, Kaitlin Reeves, William Reeves, Madison Reeves, Justin Reeves and Brandon Reeves; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Reeves; brothers, Daniel J. (Sarah) Reeves, James Reeves and Charles (Jackie) Reeves; sisters, Helen (Cecil) Byrd and BJ (Mike) Dall.
Memorials may be made to Reevesville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 86, Reevesville, SC 29471.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.