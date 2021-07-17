Emory L. Reeves -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Emory L. Reeves, 91, of Reevesville, husband of Ernestine “Teeny” Reeves, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Reevesville Baptist Church, with the Rev. Aaron Hawk, the Rev. Clyde Self and the Rev. Chip Reeves officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at a later time.

Emory was born on Sept. 19, 1929, in Dorange, a son of the late Bryant James and Minnie Berry Reeves. He was a graduate of St. George High School and North Greenville University and attended Charleston Southern University. He was the owner of the Bowman IGA grocery store, an insurance salesman with Independent Life and retired from the S.C. Army National Guard. He was a member of Reevesville Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He was predeceased by a sister, Happy Bell.