Emmy Perryman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Emmy Perryman, 68, of 1591 Orangewood Drive, died July 3, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

