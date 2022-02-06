Emmette Roger Fields -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Emmette Roger Fields, 85, husband of Maggie S. Fields, of Cameron passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Emmette was born on July 26, 1936, the son of the late John and Dorindie Syphrett Fields. He was a faithful member of Cameron Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was known for his love of playing the guitar at the nursing homes, especially at Morningside. He retired from Albemarle after working 32 years. He enjoyed planting a garden and sharing the produce with friends. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, John Andrew Fields, Oscar Fields; and a sister, Ethel Westbury.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maggie S. Fields; sons, E. Roger Fields Jr. (Nanci), John W. Fields (Beth); daughter, Susan F. McCormack (Robert); six grandchildren, Shana (D.J.), Dennis, Rachil (Jamie), Alexander, Bryan, Avery; two great-grandchildren, Allie Mae, Kaydin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Cameron Baptist Church, 5335 Cameron Road, Cameron. The Rev. Harvey Fields and Pastor Chris Furtick will be officiating. Burial will follow at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, with military honors.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are J.D. Sikes, Billy Harsey, Sidney Dukes, D.J. Bowen, Alexander Fields and Bryan Fields.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Cameron Baptist Church, 5335 Cameron Road, Cameron, SC 29030, or Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding (CATR), P.O. Box 146 Johns Island, SC 29457 (www.catr-program.org).