Emmett J. Harrison -- Sandy Run

SANDY RUN -- Emmett J. Harrison, 87, of Sandy Run, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, Swansea, with the Rev. H. Larry Jones and the Rev. Dean Reynolds. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, Swansea,with Masonic rites and military honors.
Harrison was born in Swansea, a son of the late Bessie Mae Harrison and the late Emmett Granville Furtick. Emmett began his heavenly journey July 11, 1935. His grandparents were Frank and Callie Harrison. He had been married to his loving wife, Janie Harrison, for 13 years and was married to his loving first wife, Miriam Harrison, for 51 years. He was a member of St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church and a former member of Sardis Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees and was in house maintenance person and bus driver. Emmett joined the National Guard when he was 14 years old and received an honorable discharge after six months for being too young to serve. At age 17, he enlisted in the Army. After his training, he was deployed to Korea before the truce was signed. He served 36 months in Korea and was promoted to rank of corporal. He was a Mason raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on 9-24-67 at Shibboleth Lodge #129, where he still maintained membership. Emmett's only hobbies were being a loving and devoted husband and to being a strong and loving father to Norman, Chuck, Janet, Lindsey, Donna and Ritchie, and to loving and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of them!
Survivors include his loving wife, Janie Delorise Spires Harrison, whom he dearly loved; sons, Norman (Lynn) Harrison of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charles (Anne) Harrison of Elgin; daughter, Janet (Ron) Casselman of Santee; sons, Lindsey (Debra) Smith of Cayce. and Ritchie (Shannon) Smith of Lexington.; daughter, Donna (Steve) Vivod of Pine Ridge; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Huckabee of Florella, Florida, Barbara Campbell of West Columbia, Mary Alice Banfield of San Antonio, Texas, and Nancy Smoak of Orangeburg Mr. Harrison was predeceased by his first wife, Miriam Furtick; stepfather, Louie Brazell; brother, Marvin “Louis” Friendly; brother, Jimmy Brazell; sisters, Vinalee Barefoot; Shelba Brazell Delgado, Foster Sister, Linda Spires Webber and Brenda Kay Spires Tindal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 219, Swansea, SC 29160; or Turbeville Children's Home, 5232 West Turbeville Highway, Turbeville, SC 29162.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North is assisting the family.