Emmett J. Harrison -- Sandy Run

Harrison was born in Swansea, a son of the late Bessie Mae Harrison and the late Emmett Granville Furtick. Emmett began his heavenly journey July 11, 1935. His grandparents were Frank and Callie Harrison. He had been married to his loving wife, Janie Harrison, for 13 years and was married to his loving first wife, Miriam Harrison, for 51 years. He was a member of St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church and a former member of Sardis Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees and was in house maintenance person and bus driver. Emmett joined the National Guard when he was 14 years old and received an honorable discharge after six months for being too young to serve. At age 17, he enlisted in the Army. After his training, he was deployed to Korea before the truce was signed. He served 36 months in Korea and was promoted to rank of corporal. He was a Mason raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on 9-24-67 at Shibboleth Lodge #129, where he still maintained membership. Emmett's only hobbies were being a loving and devoted husband and to being a strong and loving father to Norman, Chuck, Janet, Lindsey, Donna and Ritchie, and to loving and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of them!