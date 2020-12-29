 Skip to main content
Emma Ruth Downing -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

Emma Ruth Downing

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Graveside services for Ms. Emma Ruth Downing, 68, formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

She passed away Dec. 16.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home.

Friends may call 803-245-2754 to extend their condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

