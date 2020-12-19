Emma Ruth Downing -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Emma Ruth Downing, 68, of 403 Hewes St., Brooklyn, and formerly of Bamberg, transitioned on Dec. 16, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

In lieu residential visitation, friends are asked call 803-245-2754 to extend their condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.