Emma Mae Campbell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Emma Mae Campbell, 81, of 467 Mingo St. passed Oct. 24, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Dr. Dante W. Kenly presiding.

Interment to follow.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving guests at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

