Emma Lesley Brabham
NORTH -- Emma Lesley Brabham, 69, of 6941 North Road, North, and formerly of Bamberg, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 4, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

