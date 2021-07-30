Emma Lee Walters Gruber -- St. George

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Clement Gruber, Jeffery Mizzell, Ethan Bair, Brandon Bair, Joshua Gruber, Matt Gruber and Clint Gruber, and great-grandson, Wyatt Kirven. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. COVID-19 precautions are encouraged, and the service will be broadcast in the parking lot of the church for those concerned with health concerns.

Emma Lee was born on July 19, 1928, in St. George, a daughter of the late Frank E. “Doc” Walters and Corrie Lee Connelly Walters. She was a wonderful homemaker, matriarch of her family and the perfect farmer's wife. She loved working in her yard, canning, and her passion was cooking and baking for her family. She loved her Lord and was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, where she has held several offices throughout the years and served on many committees. In addition to helping her husband on the farm, she worked for St. George Farm Equipment and the Holiday Inn. She was pre-deceased by a son, Clement Bradley Gruber; brothers, Joseph Walters and, John Earl Walters; sisters, Lucille Fralix and Elsie Rae McAlhaney; a daughter, “Baby Girl” Gruber; granddaughter, Gina Bair; grandson, Adam Gruber; and son-in-law, Logan Mizzell.