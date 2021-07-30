 Skip to main content
Emma Lee Walters Gruber -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Emma Lee Walters Gruber, 93, of St. George, widow of Owen C. “Jack” Gruber, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at St. Matthews Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge and the Rev. Duane Woosley officiating. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Clement Gruber, Jeffery Mizzell, Ethan Bair, Brandon Bair, Joshua Gruber, Matt Gruber and Clint Gruber, and great-grandson, Wyatt Kirven. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. COVID-19 precautions are encouraged, and the service will be broadcast in the parking lot of the church for those concerned with health concerns.

Emma Lee was born on July 19, 1928, in St. George, a daughter of the late Frank E. “Doc” Walters and Corrie Lee Connelly Walters. She was a wonderful homemaker, matriarch of her family and the perfect farmer's wife. She loved working in her yard, canning, and her passion was cooking and baking for her family. She loved her Lord and was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, where she has held several offices throughout the years and served on many committees. In addition to helping her husband on the farm, she worked for St. George Farm Equipment and the Holiday Inn. She was pre-deceased by a son, Clement Bradley Gruber; brothers, Joseph Walters and, John Earl Walters; sisters, Lucille Fralix and Elsie Rae McAlhaney; a daughter, “Baby Girl” Gruber; granddaughter, Gina Bair; grandson, Adam Gruber; and son-in-law, Logan Mizzell.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia M. (George) Mims of St. George, Deborah G. (Randy) Bair of St. George; two sons, Kirkland Allen (Susan) Gruber of St. George, Richard Gregory (Natalie) Gruber of Bowman; 16 grandchildren, Clement Bradley (Belinda) Gruber Jr., Stacey Mizzell, Julie Mizzell, Jeffrey Mizzell, Kristen (Shawn) Robertson, Stephanie (Joel) Kirven, Joshua Gruber, Clinton (Audrey) Gruber, Matthew (Jennifer) Gruber, Lindsey Chatterton, Cari (Jessea) James, Sarah (Corey) Akers, Amy (Matt) Priester, Leah (Boyd) Owens, Ethan (Trelli) Bair and Brandon (Colleen) Bair, 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson;, expecting her 29th great-grandchild; and a very special niece, Linda Ann McAlhany.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2593 Wire Road, St. George, SC 29477, or The Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, MUSC, 59 Bee St., Charleston, SC 29425.

