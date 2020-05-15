Emma Lee Jones -- New York, N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Private funeral services for Mrs. Emma Lee Jones, 80, of New York, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.
Mrs. Jones passed away Tuesday, April 14, in New York.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Emma Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.