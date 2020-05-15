Emma Lee Jones -- New York, N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Private funeral services for Mrs. Emma Lee Jones, 80, of New York, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mrs. Jones passed away Tuesday, April 14, in New York.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

