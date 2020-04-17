Emma Lee Jones -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Ms. Emma Lee Jones of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Downtown Brooklyn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Brooklyn.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

