Emma Lee Johnson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Emma Lee Johnson, 89, of 240 Alleghany Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Lonnie J. Robinson III officiating.
As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside services will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily, and at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
