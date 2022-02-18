 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emma Lee Bodrick Caldwell -- Orangeburg

Emma Lee Bodrick Caldwell

ORANGEBURG -- Deaconess Emma Lee Bodrick Caldwell, 95, of 2294 Old Cameron Road, passed Feb. 12, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, Feb.19, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Cromartie, church pastor, and Bishop Albert Jones, eulogist, officiating.

Burial will be in Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Caldwell will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

She was the widow of the late Deacon Thomas Caldwell Sr., and the mother of Thomas (Dorothy) Caldwell Jr., Elder Theodore (Mary Caldwell, Dr. Hallie (John) Loiacono, and Dr. Emma Caldwell-Dykes.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday,Feb. 18, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting limited guests at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines. Mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

