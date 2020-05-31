Emma L. Johnson -- Santee
SANTEE -- Mrs. Emma L. Johnson, 89, of 240 Alleghany Road, Santee, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. daily, and at the funeral home.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 precautions. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

