Emma Johnson Haigler

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Johnson Haigler, 78, of 1540 Masters St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Canaan United Methodist Church, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Walter Harley is officiating.

Mrs. Haigler will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Haigler passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 1540 Masters St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

