ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Johnson Haigler, 78, of 1540 Masters St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Canaan United Methodist Church, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Walter Harley is officiating.
Mrs. Haigler will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Haigler passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 1540 Masters St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.