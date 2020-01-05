{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Emma Johnson Haigler, 78, of 1540 Masters St., Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and Friends may call at the residence, 1540 Masters St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

