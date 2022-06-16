Emma Jean Jackson -- Santee

SANTEE -- \Emma Jean Jackson peacefully gained her wings Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center surrounded by her three daughters after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Clyde L. McGruthe Sr. and Hattie Mae Adkins Carr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilson “Boots” F. Jackson and sister, George-Ann McGruther.

Emma is survived by her children, Wanda J. Jackson of Santee, Virginia “Ginger” A. (David) Campbell of Dandridge, Tennessee, Wendy M. (Eddie) Fogle of Santee; her brother Clyde L. McGruther Jr. of Muskegon, Michigan; sister, Verna Mae McGruther of Muskegon; two stepsisters, a stepbrother; grandchildren, Heather R. Rucker, Christopher J. (Shanetra) Jackson, Frederick J. (Rhonda) Jackson, Albert T. Jackson, Amanda M. Jackson, Patrick R. Jackson, Kenneth S. Thompson and Treasure R. Fogle; her great-grandchildren, Madison E. Johnson, Isaiah A. Bennett, Kayden J. Jackson, Ashton E. Bennett, Shikeem T. Jackson, Ritter J. Johnson, Sky T. Witherspoon, Ariyanna I. Bennett, Haleigh M. Jackson, Ethic O. Brightman-Haynes Jackson and Ezra E. Brightman-Haynes Jackson; and her beloved cat, “Daisy Mae.”

Emma loved the Lord and enjoyed worshiping, serving and being a member of Lake Marion Christian Fellowship, where she grew to be a member of the board of directors and a longtime Sunday school teacher. She was a seamstress and a volunteer at Hope Outreach. Mrs. Emma was a wonderful friend -- A woman of incredible love, selflessness and integrity. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and online shopping. She prided herself in staying stylish. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St.. Mrs. Karen Adkins will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 top 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel prior to the funeral service.

Friends may call the residence.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; or to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.