Emma J. Baliem -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Emma J. Baliem, 79, of 616 Cook Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery, Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

She died Thursday, Jan. 21, at her residence following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

