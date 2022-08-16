Emma Hattie Humphrey Pendergrass -- Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. --Emma Hattie Humphrey Pendergrass, a devoted mother and sister, an outstanding attorney, inspirational educator, a consummate travel agent, leader, and friend to many, transitioned on July 17, 2022, in Oakland, California.

Emma was born in Orangeburg, on June 1, 1928, the daughter of the late Catherine Springs Taylor Humphrey and William Walter Humphrey, who were both teachers, at that time. Emma was baptized at Trinity Methodist Episcopal Church in Orangeburg, by her grandfather, the Rev. Dr. John B. Taylor Sr., who had pastored there at the turn of the century. Emma spent her formative years in South Carolina, where she attended Mather Academy, in Camden. She later lived in Washington, D.C., where she graduated from Dunbar High School, in 1945, and, earning a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Howard University, in 1949. She also earned both a Master's degree and Ph.D. in education.

Emma was a high school chemistry teacher and counselor in her early career, but an interest in law led her to attend law school at night. After graduating from law school and passing the bar exam on her first attempt, she established a successful law practice in Oakland, California, specializing in family and probate law. She was an active participant in various bar associations and held leadership positions in the National Bar Association, Charles Houston Bar Association, California Association of Black Lawyers, Wiley Manuel Law Foundation, and Alameda County Bar Association. She received numerous awards in recognition of her outstanding service in the law.

She applied her incomparable leadership skills to numerous social organizations, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, where she was a member for over 50 years; The Links, Incorporated; The Carrousels, Incorporated; and C'est La Vie.

A love of travel led Emma to establish Emma H. Pendergrass Travel Agency in 2009. She organized numerous cruises and trips to worldwide destinations for colleagues and friends through 2020.

Emma was a role model of excellence, determination, and courage. She lived her life with a spirit of kindness that touched all who knew her.

Rejoicing in her life are her two sons, Bailey III and Gary Pendergrass, seven siblings, a host of other family members, and many dear friends.

Emma has been a supportive family member of the “Naudin-Dibble Heritage Foundation,” since its beginning in 1979, which traces her maternal great-grandfather Andrew H. Dibble's heritage back to the Banana Islands, West Africa, and into England and Scotland. Emma contributed: “Chapter Eight: A Legal Interpretation,” to the book, Elizabeth Clevland Hardcastle, 1741-1808: A Lady of Color in the South Carolina Low Country.

A graveside service for Emma Pendergrass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Orangeburg Cemetery, Orangeburg. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Palmer Memorial Chapel, in Columbia, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.