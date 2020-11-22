Emma Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Emma Haigler, 86,of 1739 Broughton St., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Cameron Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, officiating.

She passed Nov. 18 at the residence.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home following all COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com