 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emma Haigler -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Emma Haigler -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Emma Haigler, 86,of 1739 Broughton St., will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Cameron Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, officiating.

She passed Nov. 18 at the residence.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home following all COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News