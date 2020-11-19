 Skip to main content
Emma Haigler -- Orangeburg
Emma Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Emma Haigler, 86, of 1739 Broughton St., passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

