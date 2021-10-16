Emma Gleaton McLane -- Wagener

WAGENER -- Mrs. Emma Gleaton McLane, 88, entered into rest on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Mrs. Emma is the loving wife of the late Joel Henry McLane. She is the aunt of Ricky Gleaton and his wife Kathy, Nancy Gartman and her husband Daniel, and Beverly Giles. She is the sister of the late Jack Gleaton. Her special friends are Marvin Baughman and Al Brodie. She has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mrs. Emma attended Freewill Baptist Church. She retired from Swansea Manufacturing where she worked as an Inspection Supervisor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be m.ade to the American Heart Association, 701 Gervais St., Suite 150 PMB #150 Columbia, SC 29201; the American Diabetes Association, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204; or the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Visitation will be 10 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, at Wagener Cemetery. Condolences to the McLane family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.