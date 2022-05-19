Emma Gean Nimmons Bias -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Emma Gean Nimmons Bias, 83, of 86 Easterling Court, Denmark, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

She was born April 28, 1939, in Denmark.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis Bias; her parents, Sigmon Nimmons Sr. and Everlean Hightower Nimmons; a sister, Lucia Mae Smalls; and two brothers, John Henry Nimmons and Roger Nimmons.

Emma Gean's legacy is her four children, Willie H. Chatman, Gloria Breland and Larry Donnell (Leah) Bias, all of Denmark, and Francena (Robert) Argroe of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Rhonda Greene, Sacha Bias, Travis Jerido, Leslie (Angelon) Brooks, Rolandas Breland, Megan Breland, Amanda Bias, Chelsea Argroe and Ryant Argroe; 11 great-grandchildren, Angelon Brooks II, Tre'mahrey Jerido, Jordan Gibson, Miracle Brooks, Faith Jerido, Kynadi Breland, Madison Martin, Zytez Jerido, Trevin Jerido, Bria Pough and Jayceon Coleman; two great-great-grandchildren, Nolan Jerido and Kalev Jerido; siblings, Verlene McCormick, Sigmon Nimmons Jr. (Barbara) and Mary (Donald) Bush; five sisters-in-law, Essie Bias Hardy, Mary Bias, Eartha Bias, Ruther Lee Bias and Thelma Bias; one brother-in-law, St. Clair (Sara) Bias; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Capernaum Missionary Baptist Church, 5264 Capernaum Road, Denmark, SC 29042. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark, SC 29042.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn while attending funeral services.