DENMMARK -- Mrs. Emma Gean Bias, of 86 Easterling Court, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday morning at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving friends at her home starting at 2 p.m. daily. All visitors are asked to please follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask.

Funeral plans are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Wright's Funeral Home in Denmark.