Emma Elizabeth Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Emma Elizabeth Brown, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Gregory Brown at 912-318-7565; her daughter, Janet Porter at 803-707-6471; or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.