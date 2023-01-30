 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emma Elizabeth Brown -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Emma Elizabeth Brown, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Gregory Brown at 912-318-7565; her daughter, Janet Porter at 803-707-6471; or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Impact of emergency SNAP allotments coming to end Jan. 31 on local food banks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News