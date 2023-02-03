ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Emma Elizabeth Brown, 88, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Brown passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Gregory Brown, at 912-318-7565;, her daughter, Janet Porter, at 803-707-6471;, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.