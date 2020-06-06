Emma Delle Rhoad -- Branchville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Emma Delle Connor Rhoad, 90, of Branchville, passed away early Friday morning, June 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jakie Walters officiating.

Born in Bowman, on Feb. 2, 1930, to the late Eugene Watson Connor and Estelle Josephine Hughes Connor.

She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and later Edisto Baptist Church. She was famous for her macaroni pie.

She is survived by her five children Marilyn Barrs (George) Higgins, Joe Henry Rhoad Jr., Michael Connor Rhoad, Lori Jane Rhoad Bowen, and James Copeland Rhoad; four grandchildren, LTC Jeffery (Holly) Higgins, Major Steven(Miranda) Higgins, Keri Bowen, Charles Bowen; and six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Henry Rhoad Sr.; her brother, E.J. Connor; and sister, Peggy Sweatman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice of Florence, 500 Pamplico Highway, Suite D, Florence, SC 29505.

Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee St. Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.