Emma Dell Haynes Iwok -- Orangeburg
Emma Dell Haynes Iwok

ORANGEBURG -- Emma Dell Haynes Iwok, 83, of 516 Bayne St., Orangeburg, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

