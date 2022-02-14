Emma Bodrick Caldwell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Deaconess Emma Lee Bodrick Caldwell, 95, of 2294 Old Cameron Road, passed away Feb. 12, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

She was the widow of Deacon Thomas Caldwell Sr., and the mother of Thomas (Dorothy) Caldwell Jr., Elder Theodore (Mary) Caldwell, Dr. Hallie (John) Loiacono, and Dr. Emma Caldwell-Dykes.

The family will be accepting limited guests at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines, mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com