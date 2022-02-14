 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emma Bodrick Caldwell -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Deaconess Emma Lee Bodrick Caldwell, 95, of 2294 Old Cameron Road, passed away Feb. 12, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

She was the widow of Deacon Thomas Caldwell Sr., and the mother of Thomas (Dorothy) Caldwell Jr., Elder Theodore (Mary) Caldwell, Dr. Hallie (John) Loiacono, and Dr. Emma Caldwell-Dykes.

The family will be accepting limited guests at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines, mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ushered to safety after three people shot outside afterparty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News