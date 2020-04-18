Emma Almonds -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Private graveside services will be held for Ms. Emma Almonds, 84, of 408 Claredon St., Orangeburg. Pastor Lewis Grant is officiating.

Mrs. Almonds passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

