Emma Almonds -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private graveside services will be held for Ms. Emma Almonds, 84, of 408 Claredon St., Orangeburg. Pastor Lewis Grant is officiating.

Mrs. Almonds passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Almonds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.