Emma Almonds -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Emma Almonds, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Edisto Post-Acute Care, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Almonds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.