Emma Almonds -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Emma Almonds -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Emma Almonds, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Edisto Post-Acute Care, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Almonds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News