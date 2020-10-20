Emily Snipes Jameson -- Orangeburg

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Steve Dees will be officiating.

Ms. Jameson, a native of Aiken, had lived in the Orangeburg area for over 52 years. She was a member of St. George Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, Training Union, served on the Hospitality Committee and held many other various positions at the church. Ms. Jameson was a licensed cosmetologist for 18 years. he then worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She owned her own interior design business and later worked with the elderly. Ms. Jameson served on the School Improvement Council for Edisto School District 4 for four years, helped with the Boy Scouts and was a hospice volunteer.