Emily M. Beard
DENMARK -- A graveside funeral service for Emily McCormick Beard, 80, of Denmark, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in the Ghents Branch Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Sonny Mooney officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery on Thursday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; face masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 28648.
Mrs. Emily passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Born in Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late Julius Marion McCormick Sr. and Marva Lee Hair McCormick. She was a member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church. She worked at Milliken for a number of years and retired as a supervisor from the Sara Lee Company in Barnwell.
Survivors include her husband, Danny H. Beard of the home; her daughter, Karen (Trent) Rentz of Ehrhardt; sons Harris Hutto of Bamberg and Mark (Mary) Beard of Salley; sisters Edna Sellers and Hazel (George) Sunday, both of Olar, and Adrienne (Scott) Kinard of Ehrhardt; a brother, Jerry McCormick of Bamberg; eight grandchildren, Katilyn Rentz, Barrett Rentz, Parker Rentz, Danielle Hutto, Billy Hutto, James Hutto, Joshua Hutto and Mike Hutto Jr.; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Hutto; and brothers Julius McCormick Jr. and Claude McCormick.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark is assisting the family with arrangements.
