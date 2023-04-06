Mrs. Rucker was born in Orangeburg, SC, to the late Robert Emil and Margaret Rickenbacker Gressette. She attended the public schools in St. Matthews, graduating from St. Matthews High School. Mrs. Rucker graduated from Columbia College with a bachelors of arts in speech language pathology. She also earned a masters of arts in speech language pathology from South Carolina State University. She was the first speech language pathologist in the Oconee County School District. She also worked in Anderson School District 1 and Calhoun County School District. Mrs. Rucker served as a mentor for many speech language pathologists who were beginning their careers. Mrs. Rucker was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Matthews. She was a 50-year member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Rucker was the organizing regent for the Snow Campaign Chapter NSDAR in 1972 in Fountain Inn, SC. She received the SCDAR Outstanding Junior Membership Award and was a member of the William Thomson Chapter NSDAR in St. Matthews, SC.