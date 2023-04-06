ST. MATTHEWS - Emily Gressette Rucker, 78, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away on April 3, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, St. Matthews, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Mrs. Rucker was born in Orangeburg, SC, to the late Robert Emil and Margaret Rickenbacker Gressette. She attended the public schools in St. Matthews, graduating from St. Matthews High School. Mrs. Rucker graduated from Columbia College with a bachelors of arts in speech language pathology. She also earned a masters of arts in speech language pathology from South Carolina State University. She was the first speech language pathologist in the Oconee County School District. She also worked in Anderson School District 1 and Calhoun County School District. Mrs. Rucker served as a mentor for many speech language pathologists who were beginning their careers. Mrs. Rucker was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Matthews. She was a 50-year member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Rucker was the organizing regent for the Snow Campaign Chapter NSDAR in 1972 in Fountain Inn, SC. She received the SCDAR Outstanding Junior Membership Award and was a member of the William Thomson Chapter NSDAR in St. Matthews, SC.
Mrs. Rucker leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Douglas Randolph Rucker; her children, Marggi Rucker (fiance, Jamie Seales), Randy Rucker (Susan) and Doug Rucker (Julie); grandchildren, Alyssa and Charlie Rucker; sister, Elizabeth Gressette; brother, Ashby Gressette (Faith); and many cousins and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Cancer of Many Colors, 116 Old Chapin Road, Lexington, 29072; or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.